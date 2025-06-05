1,545kg VGF rice seized in Lalmonirhat, UP member accused of misappropriation

Authorities in Lalmonirhat today seized 1,545kg of government rice meant for ultra-poor families under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme, allegedly misappropriated by a union parishad member.

The rice was recovered during a drive at two separate spots in Kaliganj upazila's Tushbhandar union in the afternoon.

Of the total, 1,345kg was found stored at a warehouse of ARS Traders in Karimpur Chowdhury Mor area, while another 200kg was seized from a room at Ramani Mohon High School, officials said.

According to the upazila administration, a total of 40,720kg of rice was allocated for distribution among 4,072 underprivileged individuals in the union ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Arjina Begum, a reserved seat member of the union parishad, allegedly sold VGF beneficiary slips from her ward to local traders, who used them to withdraw rice from the food department and stockpile it illegally.

Acting on a tip-off from locals, the upazila administration launched an investigation and later carried out the drive, led by Upazila Social Welfare Officer Sukanta Sarkar, who is also tasked with overseeing rice distribution.

"The seized rice is now under custody of the union parishad," Sukanta told The Daily Star. "We have informed higher authorities. Legal steps will be taken as per their directives."

Following the drive, Arjina went into hiding. Attempts to contact her for comment were unsuccessful as her phone remained switched off.