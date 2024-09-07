14 held over worker unrest in Savar, Ashulia

The Bangladesh Army, police, and Industrial Police detained 14 people in a joint operation on Thursday night over vandalism and assaults on factory staffers amid garment workers' unrest in Ashulia and Savar.

Ahmad Mueed, Dhaka district superintendent of police, said that 11 of the suspects were held in Ashulia and three in Savar, reports our Savar correspondent.

"We have detained a total of 14 suspects for their involvement in creating unrest in the industrial area, attacking garment factories, and committing acts of vandalism," said Mueed.

He added that authorities are investigating the detainees' connection with the unrest. Their names were not immediately available.

The operation came after the interim government warned of tough steps against anarchy as around 200 factories suspended production amid the worker unrest for better pay in Gazipur, Savar and Ashulia.

After a meeting on Wednesday, local government ministry Adviser AF Hassan Arif described those involved in violence during the unrest as "outsiders".

"We have not forgotten that a government does not use force against the citizens. But in the given situation," he said, vowing stern action against "certain people to save factories, workers and the economy".