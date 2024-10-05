10 Bangladeshis, including human trafficker, detained while attempting to cross into India

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 10 Bangladeshis, including a suspected human trafficker, in separate raids at Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat and Dimla upazila in Nilphamari as they attempted to cross the border into India illegally.

The detainees were handed over to local police after cases were filed against them under the Passport Act, said Lt Colonel Selim Aldin, commanding officer of the Rangpur 51 BGB Battalion.

The human trafficker was identified as Belal Hossain from Golpertari, located along the Angorpota-Dahagram border in Patgram.

Among those detained were Manik Ghosh, 37, his wife Puja Ghosh, 30, and their two daughters. Others included Anika Ghosh, 58, from Sirajganj, and Khanij Chandra, 26, Tapan Roy, 21, Chand Roy, 21, and a 17-year-old boy, from Khamarpara village in Dinajpur district.

BGB officials stated that the group was intercepted while attempting to cross the Angorpota-Dahagram border area. Acting on intelligence, a BGB patrol team detained six individuals along with the trafficker near border pillar no 10 in Patgram upazila.

In a separate incident, four more Bangladeshis were detained from the Namazipara border area near pillar no 794 in Dimla upazila.

Lt Colonel Aldin said that border patrols and vigilance have been heightened to reduce human trafficking and other illegal activities along the border.