Navy, air force also granted magistracy powers

Following the army, navy and air force officers have now also been granted magistracy powers.

Multiple senior officials of the Ministry of Public Administration confirmed this to The Daily Star tonight.

Only the officers with the rank of captains and above will be eligible to enjoy the magistracy power.

Earlier, on September 17, the Ministry of Public Administration had issued a notification granting magistracy powers to commissioned officers of the army with the rank of captain and above.

An additional secretary, on condition of anonymity, stated that due to the current law and order situation, only army officers were initially granted these powers.

However, the order was amended on Monday to extend these powers to officers of the "armed forces," which includes both the navy and air force.

When asked, Public Relations Officer of the public administration ministry Md Mansur Hossen said the word "armed forces" has been added to the previously issued notification from September 17, replacing "army."

No new notification was issued; instead, the original one was modified under the same reference number and date.