Hasan Mahmood Khan appointed air force chief

Hasan Mahmood Khan

The government has appointed Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan as the new chief of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) by elevating him to the rank of air marshal.

He will take over as the new BAF chief on June 11 for three years, according to a notification issued by the defence ministry today.

Hasan will succeed Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan.

He will be promoted to the rank of air marshal effective from June 11.

Outgoing air chief Hannan will go on retirement the same day, said another notification issued by the ministry.Hannan took charge as the air chief on June 12, 2021.

