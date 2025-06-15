Youth killed after being hit by train

An unidentified youth was killed after being struck by a moving train at Teliapara Railway Station in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj yesterday afternoon.

An unidentified youth was killed after being struck by a moving train at Teliapara Railway Station in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30pm on the Dhaka-Sylhet railway line as the Chattogram-bound Paharika Express was passing through Teliapara station, police said.

According to witnesses, the youth was walking along the railway track while talking on his mobile phone and appeared unaware of the approaching train.

He was crushed under the wheels and died on the spot.

Joy Paul, sub-inspector of Teliapara Police Outpost, said upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

The body was sent to Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, said the police official.