UNB, Pabna
Sat Jun 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 03:29 AM

Woman crushed under train wheels

A 60-year-old woman died after being crushed under the wheels of a train in Sadar upazila of Pabna district yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Sokhina Khatun of Khalishpur village in Sadullapur union.

Locals said the accident occurred in the morning when the Dhallachar Express hit her in Ghorerbhita area while she was crossing the road.

Locals alleged that no gateman was there.

Ishwardi Railway Station Police Officer-in-Charge Habibur Rahman said a police team was sent to the spot to look into the matter.

