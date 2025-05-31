Two killed in road accidents

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Thakurgaon and Dinajpur during the last two days.

In Thakurgaon, a tractor helper died after being run over by the vehicle on the Thakurgaon-Panchagarh highway in Awliapur Board Office area of the district's Sadar upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sayed Hossain, 23, son of the late Jamsher Ali from Purba Mallikpara village in Dinajpur's Kaharol upazila.

Quoting locals, Boda Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Hafijur Rahman told this correspondent over the phone that as the tractor driver lost control of the steering, Sayed tried to jump into a roadside ditch.

He died on the spot after being run over by the tractor he jumped from, said the OC.

In Dinajpur, an elderly man suffered injuries after a speeding Thakurgaon-bound truck hit his bicycle in front of the Ansar Club at Chehelgazi around 5:00pm on Thursday.

He died on the way to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, said Md Motiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station. Two separate cases have been filed with the respective police stations in these connections.