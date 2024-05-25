Two killed in Hathazari road crash

Two people died while two others were injured after the CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a bus on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari regional highway at Hathazari upazila this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Motaleb Tuku, 70, and Mohammad Absar, 50, reports our staff correspondent in Chattogram.

The incident took place around 1:30pm in Muhuri Battala area of Mirjapur union, said Mofiz Uddin Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Najirhat Highway Police.

According to witnesses, the auto-rickshaw driver lost control over the steering after a speeding private car tried to overtake it.

To avoid collision, the auto-rickshaw stopped in the middle of the busy road and got hit by a passenger bus coming from the Khagrachhari.

The injured were sent to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex for treatment.