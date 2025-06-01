Accidents & Fires
Two killed in Ctg road accident

Photo: Collected

Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a microbus on the PAB road in Chattogram's Anwara upazila yesterday morning.

The accident occurred around 8:30am in Mazar Gate area on the Anwara-Banshkhali PAB road, said Anwara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Monir Hossain.

The identities of the deceased have not been confirmed yet.

OC Monir said the injured -- Alomgir, 28, and Brishna Dash, 29 -- were sent to a hospital.  Md Azam, a local, said a city-bound auto-rickshaw from Chambol in Banshkhali collided head-on with a Banshkhali-bound microbus at Mazar Gate, killing two passengers on the spot.

