Two bikers killed in N’ganj road crash

Two motorcyclists, including a girl, were killed in a road crash in Langalbandh area of Narayanganj's Bandar upazila today.

The incident took place on Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 3:00pm, said Rezaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kanchpur Highway Police Station.

The victims were Antor, 23, of Jamalpur, and Tanjia, 17, of Patuakhali, said police.

Sub-inspector SM Saurav Hossain, who visited the spot, said on information, police rushed to the spot but found no witnesses.

"It could be known after probe how the accident took place. It initially seemed that a vehicle run them over after they fell on the road."

OC Rezaul said the bodies would be sent to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsies. Police were trying to contact with the deceased's family members, he added.