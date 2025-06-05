Three killed in Sherpur road crash

Three people were killed and two others critically injured in a head-on collision between a battery-run auto-rickshaw and a truck in Mobarakpur area of Sherpur last night.

The deceased were identified as Imran, 20, Al-Amin, 22, and a 27-year-old, locally known as DJ.

According to locals, the Sherpur-bound auto-rickshaw lost control and collided with a Sribordi-bound goods-laden truck near the Mohisher Bon area around 9:00pm.

"Two of them died on the spot while the third succumbed to injuries at Sherpur General Hospital," said Md Zobaidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station.

The two injured are currently receiving treatment at Sherpur General Hospital.

Police have recovered the bodies and a case has been filed with Sherpur Sadar Police Station in connection with the incident, added the OC.