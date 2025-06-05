Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Thu Jun 5, 2025 12:34 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 12:38 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Three killed in Sherpur road crash

Thu Jun 5, 2025 12:34 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 12:38 AM
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Thu Jun 5, 2025 12:34 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 12:38 AM

Three people were killed and two others critically injured in a head-on collision between a battery-run auto-rickshaw and a truck in Mobarakpur area of Sherpur last night.

The deceased were identified as Imran, 20, Al-Amin, 22, and a 27-year-oldlocally known as DJ.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to locals, the Sherpur-bound auto-rickshaw lost control and collided with a Sribordi-bound goods-laden truck near the Mohisher Bon area around 9:00pm.

"Two of them died on the spot while the third succumbed to injuries at Sherpur General Hospital," said Md Zobaidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station.

The two injured are currently receiving treatment at Sherpur General Hospital.

Police have recovered the bodies and a case has been filed with Sherpur Sadar Police Station in connection with the incident, added the OC.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনা সেতুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ কোটি ৫৯ লাখ টাকা টোল আদায়

মঙ্গলবার রাত ১২টা থেকে বুধবার রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত ৩০ হাজার ৮৪৫টি উত্তরমুখী যানবাহন এবং ২১ হাজার চারটি ঢাকামুখী যানবাহন সেতু পারাপার হয়েছে।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তা পরিস্থিতি ভালো আছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে