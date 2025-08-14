Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Thu Aug 14, 2025 04:07 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 14, 2025 04:11 PM

Three killed, seven injured in Faridpur bus collision

Thu Aug 14, 2025 04:07 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 14, 2025 04:11 PM
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Thu Aug 14, 2025 04:07 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 14, 2025 04:11 PM
Photo: Collected

Three people, including a woman, were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between two buses on the Dhaka–Khulna highway in Faridpur's Sadar upazila this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Atiar Sheikh, 55, of Damurhuda upazila in Chuadanga; Sadhona Akter, 23, of Badalgachhi upazila in Naogaon; and Ranjit Chandra Das, 48, of Bamna upazila in Barguna, said Md Salauddin Ahmed Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Karimpur Highway Police Station.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police said the crash occurred around 12:30pm on the eastern side of a bridge near Kanaipur Bazar, when a Dhaka-bound Royal Express bus and a Darshana-bound Darshana Deluxe bus collided head-on.

The front sections of both vehicles were badly damaged, leaving at least 10 passengers injured.

Sub-Inspector Md Shafiquddin said the injured were taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, where three – including a woman were declared dead on arrival.

The accident brought traffic to a standstill for about an hour, causing long tailbacks on both sides of the highway.

Normal traffic resumed after the wreckage was cleared with a tow truck, the OC said.

