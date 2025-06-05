Accidents & Fires
Three killed as bus, CNG-run auto-rickshaw collide in Brahmanbaria

Photos: Collected

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Nabinagar–Companiganj regional road in Brahmanbaria this morning.

Two of the deceased were identified as Abul Kashem and Sohag Mia, both passengers of the auto-rickshaw. The other victim was the three-wheeler driver but his name and other details could not be known immediately.

The accident took place in the Bashbazar area of Ibrahimpur around 7:00am, confirmed Azadur Rahman, sub-inspector (SI) of Nabinagar Police Station.

Quoting witnesses, SI Azadur said the auto-rickshaw, heading to Companiganj in Cumilla from Nabinagar, collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction at Bashbazar. All three on the auto-rickshaw, including the driver, died on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies from the scene. Legal procedures are underway in connection with the incident, added the police official.

