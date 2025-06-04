Three farm labourers electrocuted while harvesting maize in Panchagarh

Three farm labourers died of electrocution while harvesting maize in Panchagarh Sadar upazila this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Jamidul Islam, 18, Shahin Islam, 40, and Golam Rabbani, 40, all residents of Banghari Tangormari village in the upazila.

Abdullah Hil Zaman, officer-in-charge of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station, said that a group of 13 farm workers had gone to harvest maize in the morning.

Around 10:00am, Jamidul was electrocuted after attempting to remove a live electric wire from the field, believing it was inactive following a storm the previous night.

Shahin and Golam Rabbani were also electrocuted when they tried to save him and fell unconscious.

Fellow workers immediately took the trio to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared all three dead.