Teens’ trip to Cox’s Bazar ends in tragedy as 2 killed in bike accident

What started as a joyful trip by six teenage friends to Cox's Bazar ended in two of them paying the ultimate price as their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway early this morning.

Md Emon, 17, son of Md Yusuf, and Ariful Islam, 17, son of Abdur Rob, died in the accident that occurred at the Dohazari-Dewanhat intersection around 4:00am today, said Khan Mohammad Erfan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dohazari Highway Police Station.

Both were residents of Noakhali district and 10th-graders at a school in Maijdee, reports our local correspondent.

The six friends, on three motorcycles, were returning home from their trip to the seaside town when the truck, coming from the opposite direction, hit the motorcycle that Ariful and Yusuf were riding.

Locals rushed them to Chandanaish Upazila Health Complex where Emon was declared dead by on-duty doctors, the OC said.

Ariful was referred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where he died of his injuries around 6:00am.

Police seized the truck but the driver managed to flee, said the OC.

Ahsan Ullah, maternal uncle of Ariful, confirmed that the six friends had travelled to Cox's Bazar on Friday, but they told their families that they were going by bus.

When asked how a 17-year-old could own a motorcycle, he said Ariful, being the youngest child, was favoured by his parents and they may have bought him the motorbike after repeated requests.

Ahsan further said the family was unaware that Ariful planned to travel to Cox's Bazar by motorbike.