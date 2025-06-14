Teen dies from electrocution

A teenage boy died after being electrocuted in the Khaliajuri upazila of Netrokona on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm in the West Para area of Mendipur village.

The deceased was identified as Sayid Hasan Naki, 17, son of Abul Bashar Talukder, a resident of the area.

According to Khaliajuri Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mokbul Hossain, Naki went to his father's grocery shop and was electrocuted when he flipped a switch to turn on a light.

Family members and locals immediately rescued him and took him to Khaliajuri Upazila Health Complex, where the doctors declared him dead.

The OC said the body was handed over to the family without autopsy.