Singer Pial killed in road crash

Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Narsingdi
Sun May 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 03:01 AM

Two people were killed and three injured as a bus and a microbus collided head-on in Panchadhana area of Narsingdi early yesterday.

Microbus driver Abdus Salam, 43, from Mymensingh; and Ahasan Tanvir Pial, 23, singer of musical band Odd Signature, died on the spot, said SI Md Elias Hossain, in-charge of Itakhola Highway Police Station.

The injured -- Sakibul Islam, 19, from Habiganj; Amit Saha, 22, from Chattogram; and Ahora Akib, 24 -- were sent to Dhaka for treatment.

Police said the Dhaka-bound Hanif Paribahan bus was coming from Chattogram while the microbus was going to Sylhet from Dhaka.

Firefighters sent the bodies to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

