Schoolboy killed, 2 others hurt in bike-truck crash

Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Sun Oct 29, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 02:49 AM

A schoolboy was killed and two other teenagers were injured after a motorcycle carrying them collided with a speeding truck in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur Friday night.

The deceased Sabbir Hossain, 13, son of Jahir Islam of Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila, was an eighth-grader at a local high school, confirmed Asaduzzaman Asad, officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station.

Sabbir, along with his two friends, Saikat Hossain and Naim Hossain had gone to Nawabganj Bazar on his father's motorcycle.

When the trio were returning home, the motorcycle collided with a speeding truck at Sonamukhi village on the Dinajpur-Gobindhaganj regional highway leaving, Sabbir dead on the spot.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to the Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex.

