Road crash claims 4 lives

At least four people were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a lorry and a bus in Bogura early yesterday.

The accident occurred in the Banani area under Shajahanpur upazila around 2:30am.

Three of the deceased were identified as Jamal Hossain, from Sirajganj, and Shamim Hossain, 40, and Md Hridoy, 30, from Barishal, said police.

The other victim, a woman, could not be identified immediately.

The injured are Shaon Hossain, 30, Rezaul Karim, 45, Babul Miya, 35, Md Alif, 35, Sujan Miya 35, Md Amit, 10, and Md Saikat, 18.

All the injured were bus passengers, said the fire service personnel who rescued them.

"The victims' bodies have been kept at the morgue of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at the same hospital," said Lalon Hossen, assistant sub-inspector of the hospital's police outpost.

Shahidul Islam, senior station officer at Bogura Fire Service and Civil Defense Station, who participated in the rescue operation told the Daily Star, "We got information that a bus of Shah Fateh Ali Paribahan and a lorry collided in front of Banani Shah Sultan Filling Station around 2:30 am.

"We went to the spot and found two people, including the driver of the lorry, dead. Four passengers of the bus were rescued in a critical state. They were sent to SZMCH. Besides, some injured passengers were admitted to that hospital."

When asked about the accident, Shahidul Islam said quoting witnesses that the lorry strayed from its lane and came to the middle of the road.

The bus passengers also told firefighters the bus had also moved from its lane to the middle of the road.