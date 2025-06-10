One killed, eight injured as bus hits tree in Bagerhat

A man was killed and eight others, including the driver, were injured after a bus crashed into a roadside tree in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat early today.

The accident occurred around 2:30am in the Mulghar area on the Khulna–Dhaka highway. The Imad Paribahan bus, travelling from Dhaka to Khulna, was badly damaged in the impact.

"One unidentified male passenger, approximately 35 years old, died on the spot. The driver and seven other passengers were injured," said Sheikh Nuruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Mollahat Highway Police Station.

"Six of the injured were later transferred to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment," he added.

As of 11:00am, police were yet to identify the deceased. His body has been kept at the local upazila health complex, and efforts are underway to locate his family.

Police have taken the damaged vehicle into custody as part of the investigation.