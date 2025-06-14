Mother, son among 3 killed in Mirsarai head-on collision

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a pickup and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram

Three people, including a three-year-old, were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram this afternoon.

The victims are Saiful Islam Shahin, 17, Sumi Akhter, 25, and her son Manarul, 3. All of them were residents of Bamansundar area of the upazila, said police.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Mostakin Hossain of Jorarganj Police Station said the accident occurred around 3:00pm in front of Azmanagar School in the Chinkirhat area on the Baraiyarhat-Khagrachhari road. Three were killed on the spot and two injured.

The injured are the auto-rickshaw driver Zia Uddin Bablu, 30, and his daughter Tanisha, 7. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police seized the vehicles but the pickup driver managed to flee.