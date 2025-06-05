Man killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khilgaon

A man was killed after a truck hit with his motorcycle in Dhaka's Khilgaon area early today.

The deceased was identified as AKM Kawshik Ahmed, 46, an employee of a private company, said Rezaul Islam, sub-inspector of Khilgaon Police Station.

The accident occurred in Nagdarpar area around 5:30am when a Demra-bound truck collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, the SI said.

Kawshik died on the spot as the truck sped away immediately after the crash.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the afternoon for autopsy.