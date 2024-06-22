Man dies of electrocution in Ctg

A man died after being electrocuted while he was cutting bamboo from a garden in Chattogram's Fatikchhari union this noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Karim hailing from Sundorpur union of Fatikchhari.

Confirming the incident, Union Parishad member Rajia Sultana said Karim, along with others, was cutting bamboo near his house when Karim came into contact with a live wire running through the bamboo grove and got electrocuted.

Being informed, local fire service personnel arrived at the scene and took Karim to the upazila health complex, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.