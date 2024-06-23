Man, child die as bus hits bike

5 more killed in 4 districts

The mangled motorbike after a bus hit it on Bagerhat-Khulna highway yesterday morning, killing a father and son. Photo: Star

A man and his son were killed and his wife was injured as an oncoming bus hit their motorbike on Bagerhat-Khulna highway at Piljanga in Fakirhat of Bagerhat yesterday morning.

Khalilur Rahman Rari, 35, from Garia in Patuakhali; and his one-year-old son died on the spot. The injured, Minu Begum, 30, was taken to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

Fakirhat Fire Service Station Leader Monirul Islam said the accident happened while Khalilur along with his wife and son was travelling to his in-laws' house in Jashore.

In Munshiganj, two people were killed and three injured when a Nababganj-bound passenger bus and a Dhaka-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on in Sirajdikhan upazila yesterday.

The accident took place on Dhaka-Nababganj road in Kharsur Taltola area, said police.

Sheikh Abdur Rahman, 58, and Shahin Hossain, 26, died on the spot, said Shekhernagar police investigation centre in-charge Jashim Uddin.

He said the CNG-run auto-rickshaw was carrying six people including the two.

Besides, Md Rasul, 40, died as he lost control over his bike on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Rajbari and got hit by an unidentified vehicle yesterday.

In Mymensingh, Raju Ahmed, a construction worker, was killed when a bus hit him on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway yesterday morning.

In Faridpur, a teenager was killed as his motorcycle, a rickshaw-van and another vehicle collided on Dhaka-Bhanga expressway on Friday night. The deceased is Rana Matubbar, 18.