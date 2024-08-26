Gazi Tyre factory fire under control after 22hrs

The fire service has brought the fire at Gazi Tyre factory in Rupganj area of Narayanganj under control after 22 hours.

"The fire was brought under control by 12 fire engines at 7:05pm today," said Lieutenant Colonel Rezaul Karim, director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense (Dhaka).

Saiful Islam, assistant general manager of Gazi Tyres, said hundreds of people broke into the factory in Rupshi area yesterday afternoon, hours after Golam Dastagir Gazi, the chairman of Gazi Group and former Awami League minister, was arrested from the capital.

They set fire to the ground floor of the factory around 9:00pm.

At least 174 people have been reported missing by their family members following the arson attack at the factory.

A preliminary list of 174 missing individuals was compiled as of 3:00pm today, Rezaul Karim told The Daily Star earlier.