Star Digital Report
Fri Apr 19, 2024 02:38 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 03:16 PM

Fire at Dhaka Shishu Hospital doused after an hour

Fire breaks out at Dhaka Shishu Hospital
Photo: Collected

The fire at Dhaka Shishu Hospital was doused around an hour after it broke out.

Five fire engines doused the fire at 2:40pm, said Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

The fire had broken out at the Cardiac ICU of the hospital around 1:45pm, she added.

Photo: Collected

Abdul Hakim, public relations officer of the hospital, said the fire originated from an air conditioner of the Cardiac ICU.

Patients were immediately evacuated from there, he added.

