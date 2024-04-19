Fire at Dhaka Shishu Hospital doused after an hour

The fire at Dhaka Shishu Hospital was doused around an hour after it broke out.

Five fire engines doused the fire at 2:40pm, said Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

The fire had broken out at the Cardiac ICU of the hospital around 1:45pm, she added.

Abdul Hakim, public relations officer of the hospital, said the fire originated from an air conditioner of the Cardiac ICU.

Patients were immediately evacuated from there, he added.