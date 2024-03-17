Fire breaks out at electronics market in Ctg

A fire broke out at the Rifle Club Electronics Market in Chattogram's New Market area yesterday evening.

Four fire engines have been engaged to douse the blaze, according to Chattogram Divisional Fire Service Headquarters.

Assistant Commissioner AC (Kotwali Zone) Atanu Chawkrabarty of Chattogram Metropolitan Police said police and firefighters are working on the spot.

Smoke engulfed the whole area where firefighters were trying to bring the situation under control, he said.

Witnesses said the fire originated at the UCB Bank Rifle Club branch office on the ground floor of the four-storeyed building at around 7:00pm.

The Chittagong Rifle Club building houses hundreds of electronics shops. The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately, he added. No casualties were reported so far.