Father, son among 3 killed in road crash

Photo: Collected
Three people, including a man and his son, were killed and four others injured in a road crash in Mymensingh yesterday.

 

Three people, including a man and his son, were killed and four others injured in a road crash in Mymensingh yesterday.

The accident happened on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road in Ishwarganj upazila.

The victims were identified as Abdus Sobhan, 65, his son Md Sabuj Mia, 35, of Paukura village; and Kohinoor Sultana, 36, of Daripatasi village.

OC Obaidur Rahman of Ishwarganj Police Station said the three  died on the spot and four sustained injuries when a Mymensingh-bound BRTC bus collided head-on with a human haulier in Shimrail area around 6:00pm.

The injured, including the driver of the human haulier, were admitted to  a locals health complex, said the OC. The victims were passengers of human haulier.

Police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee. A case was filed.

