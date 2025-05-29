Father, son among 3 killed in road crash

Three people, including a man and his son, were killed and four others injured in a road crash in Mymensingh yesterday.

The accident happened on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road in Ishwarganj upazila.

The victims were identified as Abdus Sobhan, 65, his son Md Sabuj Mia, 35, of Paukura village; and Kohinoor Sultana, 36, of Daripatasi village.

OC Obaidur Rahman of Ishwarganj Police Station said the three died on the spot and four sustained injuries when a Mymensingh-bound BRTC bus collided head-on with a human haulier in Shimrail area around 6:00pm.

The injured, including the driver of the human haulier, were admitted to a locals health complex, said the OC. The victims were passengers of human haulier.

Police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee. A case was filed.