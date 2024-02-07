Accidents & Fires
Wed Feb 7, 2024 10:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 10:59 PM

Driver dies as car hits road divider

Photo: Collected

The driver of a car was killed and its passenger injured as the vehicle overturned after hitting a road divider in Munshiganj today.

The accident happened on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Baluakandi area of Gazaria, reports our Munshiganj correspondent quoting police.

Abdur Rahim, 50, from Rezzakpur village in Chatkhil, Noakhali, died on the spot, said Sub-Inspector Riad Hossain of Bhaberchar Highway Police Outpost.

The wounded, aged around 45, was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said the SI.

According to eyewitnesses, driver of the Dhaka-bound private car from Noakhali lost control over the vehicle when it arrived in front of Baluakandi Saddam Highway Hotel and Restaurant.

