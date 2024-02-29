Dhaka's rail link with northern districts halted after train breaks down in Tangail

Rail communication of Dhaka with the northern region through the Bangabandhu bridge via Joydebpur was suspended after the locomotive of the Tangail commuter train broke down on the railway track in Tangail this morning.

The train broke down in Basail Upazila's Sonalia Dakkhinpara area around 7:45am, said Mahera Railway Station Officer Sohel Miah.

Several trains got stuck at several stations, causing sufferings for the passengers, he said.

The Tangail commuter train left Gharinda station for Dhaka around 7:30am.

Railway Station Officer Sohel Miah said the train movement on the route will resume after the relief train from Dhaka reaches the spot and removes the train from the railway tracks.