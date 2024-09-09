Ctg shipyard explosion: Another worker dies, death toll now two

Another person injured in the explosion at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute early today.

Khairul Sheikh, 21, died of his injuries at the hospital's ICU around 2:44am, said Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of the burn institute.

Khairul had suffered burn injuries on 80 percent of his body, he said.

With Khairul's death, the death toll from the incident has risen to two.

Twelve people were burnt in an explosion at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila on Saturday.

Yesterday, one of the workers, Ahmed Ullah, 38, died at the burn unit.