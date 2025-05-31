Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sat May 31, 2025 01:47 AM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 02:20 AM

Child drowns in septic tank in Gazipur

Our Correspondent, Gazipur
A six-year-old boy drowned after falling into an open septic tank in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur yesterday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Swayat Hasan, son of Ariful Hasan.

The incident occurred around 11:00am in Dakshin Bhangnahati village under Sreepur municipality, confirmed Mohammad Abdul Barik, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreepur Police Station.

The OC said that Swayat was playing with another child when he fell into the septic tank of a newly-constructed tin house that was submerged in rainwater. He died on the spot.

Police recovered the body and later handed it over to the family without an autopsy, as no complaints were filed.

