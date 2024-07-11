Cattle trader dies in Dinajpur road accident

A cattle trader was killed and six others were injured as an engine-run three-wheeler carrying them collided head-on with a mango-laden truck in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur today.

Md Abdur Rashid, 60, from Baneshwar in Gobindaganj, Dinajpur, succumbed to his injuries at Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, said police.

Quoting witnesses, Md Asaduzzaman Asad, officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station, said 10 persons with five cattle were going to Raniganj Bazar in Ghoraghat from Gobindaganj by the three-wheeler locally known as Nasiman, reports our local correspondent.

The accident happened around 10:00am when the three-wheeler arrived at Ghoraghat Fish Market, said the OC.

The injured were undergoing treatment at the upazila health complex.