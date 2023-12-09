Accidents & Fires
Bus falls into ditch in Daudkandi; 24 injured

Photo: Collected

At least 24 passengers were injured yesterday as a Dhaka bound bus of Miami Paribahan bus fell into a roadside ditch at Raipur of Cumilla's Daudkandi.

The driver lost control of the vehicle causing the accident, passengers said.

Shahinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi highway police, said they rescued 24 passengers and sent them to upazila health complex.

According to hospital sources, two injured passengers were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and rest were released after primary treatments.

A local journalists Fazlul Joy said the accident caused a 1.5 hours congestion on the Dhaka-Cumilla lane of the highway.

