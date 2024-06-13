Buffalo attack leaves one dead, four injured in Ctg

A man was killed and four others injured in an attack by a buffalo bought for sacrifice on Eid at Rajanagar of Chattogram's Rangunia upazila today.

The deceased is Mohsin, a resident of the area where the incident happened.

The injured are Helal Uddin, 55, Kamrul Islam, 50, Mojaher, 50, and Ezahar Mia, 45.

Local Union Parishad member Muhammad Sekander said Mohsin died when the buffalo attacked him from behind while he was on his way to Ranirhat market.

Later, around 2:00pm, the buffalo attacked four more people.

The injured sustained serious injuries. Among them, Helal was undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

The others have been treated at the Rangunia Upazila Health Complex.

Rajanagar UP Chairman Shamsul Alam Talukdar said the buffalo was bought for sacrifice by South Rajanagar UP chairman Ahmed Sayed Talukdar.

On Wednesday afternoon, the buffalo escaped. Despite searches throughout the night, it could not be found.

In the morning, the buffalo attacked people on the roadside. Later in the afternoon, it was captured and restrained.