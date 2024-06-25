Biman flight makes emergency landing at HSIA after crack found on windshield

The Abu Dhabi-bound plane hovered over Narsingdi for three hours

A fight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines made an emergency landing at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka early today as there was a crack in the windshield of the aircraft.

Flight BG-127 was on its way to Abu Dhabi from Chattogram's Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport before a crack was discovered on the cockpit window, sources at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport said.

The flight was forced to hover over Narsingdi for around three hours before making the emergency landing, causing panic among passengers and locals.

Later around 1:20am, more than three hours after it had taken off, the flight landed safely at HSIA in Dhaka.

An official of HSIA said it was decided that the plane would make an emergency landing due to the crack in the windshield.

According to safety regulations, a plane has to burn fuel by hovering in the sky. The air traffic control (ATC) tower at the Dhaka Airport directed the flight to hover in the sky.

Some locals called 999 to report that the flight was hovering in the Narsingdi sky.

According to flight tracking website flightradar24.com, the flight took off from Chattogram at 10:04pm.

Before landing at the Dhaka airport, the aircraft circled the Narsingdi sky for 26/27 times to burn fuel, locals and officials said.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, Executive Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said, "The flight encountered technical problems. It later landed safely."

Biman General Manager (Public Relations) Boshra Islam said the matter was nothing serious. The aircraft had to circle several times to burn the fuel. The altitude at which the plane flew was safe.