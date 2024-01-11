Bangladesh Bank official dies after brick chip falls on her from a building

A female Bangladeshi Bank official died after a brick chip from a building fell on her head in Dhaka's Siddheswari area yesterday evening.

The deceased, Dipu Sana, 37, wife of Arun Kumar Bishwas, was senior assistant director of Bangladesh Bank, Mofazzal Hossain, sub-inspector of Ramna Police Station, told The Daily Star.

According to police, Sana, on her way home from her Bangladesh Bank's Sadarghat office, got down from a bus in the Shantinagar area.

The accident took place at Siddheswari's Fakhruddin point around 6:00pm while Sana was going to her Moghbazar residence on foot from Shantinagar.

She suffered severe head injuries after brick chips fell from an unidentified building in the area, police said.

Locals took her to Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead, added SI Mofazzal.