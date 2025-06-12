614 died from road crashes in May: Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity

At least 614 people were killed and 1,196 injured in 597 road crashes across the country last month, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity said today.

Of these, motorcycles were involved in 233 crashes, which resulted in 256 deaths and 201 injuries. This accounts for 39.02 percent of all crashes, 41.69 percent of the fatalities, and 16.80 percent of the injuries, it said.

Dhaka division recorded the highest number of road crashes in May, with 139 incidents leaving 148 people dead and 271 injured. On the other hand, Barishal division saw the lowest number, with 30 road crashes resulting in 30 deaths and 44 injuries.

Additionally, 35 people were killed and 14 injured in 48 rail-related accidents during the same period. In the waterways, seven reported accidents left nine people dead and 10 missing.

The organisation prepared the list based on media reports.

Among the victims, 92 were students, 154 were drivers, 103 were pedestrians, and 67 were transport workers, it said.