Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:43 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 04:12 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

6-year-old becomes fourth victim of Bhasan Char gas cylinder blast

All victims were children aged six or below, another child 'not in good condition'
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:43 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 04:12 PM

A six-year-old boy died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) this morning after suffering burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a Rohingya camp in Noakhali's Bhasan Char on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sohel and he had 52 percent burns, said Rafique Uddin Ahmed, head of Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit at CMCH.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said the death toll from the fire incident now stands at four. All the victims are children aged six or below.

Three other victims are undergoing treatment at the hospital and the health condition of one of them, a child who has been undergoing treatment at the ICU, is not good.

On Saturday, nine people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a Rohingya camp in Bhashan Char. Of them, seven were taken to CMCH for treatment where Russel, 3, succumbed to his injuries on that day, said police.

Mubashshera, 4, and Robi Alam, 5, breathed their last on Monday at the hospital.

Related topic:
gas cylinder blastBhasan Char
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

7 injured as gas cylinder explodes

Eight die in Mumbai restaurant fire

gas cylinder blast

5 injured in gas cylinder blast

Dhaka not in a hurry

Journalist Mohammad Al-Masum Molla releases first ever book on Bhasan Char

দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification