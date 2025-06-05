5 killed as bus, human haulier collide in Faridpur

Five people were killed and two injured in a head-on collision between a human haulier, locally known as Mahindra, and a bus on Dhaka-Barishal highway in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur yesterday morning.

The accident occurred at Chumurdi Bablatala Bus Stand at 6:12am, according to local Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, 45, from Chowkighata village of Bhanga and Tara Mia, 55, of Madborchar village in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur.

Confirming the accident, Station Officer of local fire service Abu Zafar said the three-wheeler overturned following the collision, leaving four passengers dead and three other injured on the spot.

The injured were admitted to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex where Tara Mia succumbed to his injuries, the fire official said.

Sub-inspector of Bhanga Police Station Rakib Hasan said all the deceased and injured were the passengers and driver of Mahindra.The bus driver fled the scene with the vehicle, the SI said.