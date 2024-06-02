3 killed, 5 injured in road accidents

At least three people have been killed and five others injured in accidents in two districts, according to reports from our local correspondents.

In Sirajganj, two people were killed and three others injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a truck collided in Alokdiar area of Sadar upazila on Friday night.

Mohadeb Shah, 60, of Hat-Pangashi village in Raiganj upazila; and Abu Obaida, 24, of village Muktargati in Sirajganj Sadar upazila died on the spot.

Sirajganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Sirajul Islam said the accident took place around 10:00pm on Friday. The injured were undergoing treatment at Sirajganj 250-bed Bongomata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Police seized the truck but its driver fled the scene, the OC said.

A case was filed with Sirajganj Sadar police station accusing the truck driver and police are trying to nab the trucker.

In Patuakhali, one person was killed and two others were injured when a battery-run rickshaw-van fell into a roadside ditch at Ulania in ​​Galachipa area. The accident took place around 8:00pm on Friday.

Md Jihad, 15, son of Zakir Khan of Dakua village of Galachipa upazila was declared dead at Galachipa Upazila Health Complex.

The injured -- Shahjahan Gazi, 38, from Kacharikand village; and Faisal, 17, son of Dulal Faraji from Gurinda Bazar area in the upazila -- were undergoing treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said Galachipa Police Station OC Ferdous Alam Khan.