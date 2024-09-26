Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 26, 2024 12:34 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 12:56 PM

3 female garment workers killed, 8 hurt in Manikganj head-on collision

Photo: Collected

Three female garment workers were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Manikganj's Shibalaya upazila this morning.

The deceased are Bithi Akter, 35, Koli Begum, 32, and Sabina Akter, 25, reports our local correspondent quoting Officer-in-Charge of Barangail Highway Police Station Mohammad Ibrahim.

According to the OC, a bus carrying garment workers collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction around 6:15am. The front and side of the bus were severely damaged, and the truck veered off the road into a nearby ditch.

Upon receiving the news, local fire service personnel, highway police, and residents rushed to the scene to assist in the rescue efforts, the OC said, adding that the injured were rushed to Manikganj Medical College Hospital.

A case will be filed in this regard, the OC added.

