2 teenage cousins killed as motorcycle hits roadside tree in Sirajganj

Two teenage cousins were killed and another person was injured as a motorcycle hit a roadside tree at Choubaria in Sirajganj's Kamarkhand upazila early today.

The deceased were identified as Md Khaled Hossain and Md Shohag Hossain of Belkuchi upazila. They were both aged around 17 years.

The identity of the injured could not be known immediately. He is now undergoing treatment in Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj, police said.

Kamarkhand Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mokhlesur Rahman said the incident took place around 11:30pm last night when Khaled, Shohag and a third person were going to Belkuchi on a motorcycle.

When they reached the Choubaria intersection, they lost control of the bike and hit a roadside tree that left them injured.

Locals rescued the victims from the spot and took them to Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College where Khaled and Shohag died of their injuries early today, OC Mokhlesur added.