2 tankers catch fire during LPG transfer in Bay

Cause yet to be known

Two tankers burst into flames during ship-to-ship transfer of liquefied petroleum gas at anchorage off Kutubdia, Chattogram, early yesterday, in the third incident of fire in two weeks.

The crew of Captain Nikolas, the 230-metre Tanzania-flagged mother vessel, put out the flames around 3:00am, almost three hours after the ship caught fire, according to Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).

The fire at B LPG Sophia, the smaller tanker, was not fully extinguished as of filing this report at 10:00pm yesterday.

CPA officials said firefighters were struggling to extinguish the blaze because the LPG had not burned out.

CPA Secretary Omar Faruk said the shipping ministry formed a 9-member probe committee led by CPA Member (harbour and marine) Commodore M Fazlar Rahman to detect the cause of the fire. The committee was asked to submit its report in five work days.

Panama-flagged Sophia, which is chartered by Bashundhara Group, was engaged in ship-to-ship transfer of LPG from the Nikolas when the fire broke out.

The 18 crew members of the 117-metre Sophia, two mooring men and three watchmen, and eight guards from the Nikolas who jumped into the sea after the fire broke out were rescued by Toofan Express, a tugboat owned by Basundhara.

Of the crew members, nine are from Bangladesh, eight from Indonesia, and one from India.

The Toofan was half a nautical mile away around 12:25am when its captain Nazrul Islam was notified about the fire.

"It took almost three hours to find all the men. Some of them had minor injuries and others were okay," Nazrul said, adding that the men reached Chattogram around 6:00am.

Samidul Hoque, proprietor of Seawave Marine Services which is the Bangladesh agent of the Nikolas, said around 3,325 tonnes of LPG were to be transferred from the Nikolas to the Sophia when the latter caught fire.

The Nikolas still has around 36,000 tonnes of LPG, he said.

The operation was supposed to be done by 12:00am, he added.

Captain Jahirul Hoque, commander (east zone) of Bangladesh Coast Guard, said the fire on the Sophia was mostly under control by daybreak, but the rear side of the tanker kept reigniting, possibly due to gas coming off the tank.

Bangladesh Navy's BNS Shapla, Bangladesh Coast Guard's fire-fighting boat Promotto, and CPA's Kandari-3, Kandari-4 and "Kandari-10, were continuously spraying water on the Sophia, officials said.

The Nikolas arrived at the anchorage off Kutubida on October 06 with 42,925 tonnes of LPG. The lightering operations began four days later.

Importers of the LPG are Jamuna Spacetech Joint Venture, Unitex LP Gas Ltd, BM Energy Ltd, Energypac Power Generation PLC and TMSS LPG Limited.

Jashim Uddin, chief operating officer (marketing) at Bashundhara Group, said between 2,600 to 2700 tonnes of LPG was transferred to the Sophia when the fire broke out.

Interport Ship Agents Ltd is the local agent of the Sophia. Abu Faisal, its general manager, said the insurer would be engaged soon to assess the damage of the cargo and vessel.