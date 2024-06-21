2 killed in Faridpur road accident

Two people were killed and 10 others injured as a bus hit an easy-bike on Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Madhukhali in Faridpur early today.

The deceased are Sumon Ali, 38, of Nolsity in Jhalakathi and Siraj Howladar, 60, of Sadar upazila in Barishal.

According to the Karimpur highway police, the victims were relatives and were on the easy-bike.

The incident took place when a Dhaka-bound bus of Purbasha Paribahan from Jhenaidah hit the easy-bike around 1:00am, Mohammad Salauddin, officer-in-charge of Kariampur Highway Police Station said.

Sumon and Siraj were rushed to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Police have arrested driver of the bus and seized both of the vehicles.