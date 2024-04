Two people went missing after a cargo vessel sank in the Rupsha colliding with a pillar of the Rupsha Rail Bridge in Khulna district this noon.

The accident happened around 1:00pm when the fertilizer-laden cargo vessel, MV Three Light-1, was travelling from Mongla Port to Nauapara, according to Inspector Nurul Islam Sheikh, in-charge of the Rupsha New Police Camp.

Eleven crew members out of 13 managed to swim ashore.