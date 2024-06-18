2 of a family killed in Dinajpur road crash

A woman and her six-month-old son were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with a rickshaw van in Dinajpur today.

The deceased are Khairun Nahar, 23, and her infant, Abuzar, of Pran Nagar village, Ward 3 of Birganj upazila of the district, reports our Dinajpur correspondent quoting Officer-in-Charge of Birganj Police Station Mujibur Rahman.

The injured are her husband Mahbubur Rahman, 30, their son Ashim, 5, Mahbub's sister Sadiya, 15, and van puller Saqib, 24.

According to locals, Mahbub was taking his family and sister to visit his in-laws on the occasion of Eid on a rickshaw van. When they reached near the Daluapalli Power Station in Birganj upazila on the Dinajpur-Thakurgaon highway around 4:05pm, a bus coming from the opposite direction hit the van.

Khairun died on the spot. When injured were taken to Birganj and a Thakurgaon upazila health complex, duty doctors pronounced Abuzar dead.

The OC said efforts are underway to provide support to the bereaved family.

Legal actions are underway, he added.