2 die from Russell’s viper bites in Kushtia

Two people, including a farmer, have died after being bitten by highly venomous Russell's vipers in Kumarkhali and Daulatpur upazilas of Kushtia yesterday.

According to hospital authorities, neither of them could be administered anti-venom as they were brought in too late.

One of the victims, Kamruzzaman Pramanik, 50, a farmer from Char Jagannathpur village in Kumarkhali, was working in a banana field on the char lands.

His nephew, Solaiman, said Kamruzzaman was clearing the banana grove when the snake bit him.

He was taken to the 250-bed Kushtia General Hospital around 11:30am, where he died while undergoing treatment.

In a separate incident, Kalu Halsana, 35, of Garabpara village in Daulatpur upazila, was bitten around 5:00am while collecting mangoes from a nearby orchard. He was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Hossain Imam, resident medical officer (RMO) of Kushtia General Hospital, told The Daily Star based on the snake's appearance and other symptoms, it was confirmed that both deaths were caused by Russell's viper bites.

"Due to delays in bringing them to the hospital, antivenom could not be administered," he added. The bodies have been sent to the hospital morgue.