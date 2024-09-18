2 die as motorcycles crash into auto-rickshaw in Gazipur

Two men were killed after they lost control of their motorcycles and hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Monohardi Road in Shaldai area of Gazipur's Kapasia upazila this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Zahirul Islam, 21, and Imran Hossain, 23, a Saudi expatriate, both from Narottampur village in Kapasia upazila, said Rashed Mia, sub-inspector (SI) of Kapasia Police Station.

Quoting locals, the SI said, two youths were returning to their homes when the accident occurred around 1:00pm near Shaldai Mollabari area. They lost control of their motorcycles and crashed into an auto-rickshaw.

Both riders suffered serious injuries and were taken to Kapasia Upazila Health Complex for treatment. One of the victims was pronounced dead upon arrival, while the other died on the way to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex, said Dalia Akhter, an emergency doctor at Kapasia Upazila Health Complex

The bodies have been handed over to their families.

Two two motorcycles involved in the accident have been recovered, the SI said.